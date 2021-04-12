Bihar health official sacked for ‘declaring dead’ COVID-19 patient recovering at the hospital

PATNA—The state administration in Bihar has sacked a senior health official after a patient still alive and recovering at the hospital was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

The state-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) superintendent Dr IS Thakur said they have dismissed health manager Anjali Kumari from service for gross negligence on her part and handing over the body to the family of another victim without proper verification.

“It was a serious matter showing gross negligence on the part of the health manager. She has been dismissed from the job,” the PMCH superintendent told the media on Monday.

Chunnu Kumar, 40, a resident of Barh locality in Patna district, was admitted to the PMCH on Friday after he suffered brain haemorrhage. Soon he was shifted to Covid ward as he tested positive for coronavirus.

He was recovering slowly but suddenly on Sunday, he was declared dead by the hospital which also hurriedly handed over his body to the family with the death certificate.

The victim family alleged they were not allowed to see the victim and his sealed body was straightway sent to the crematorium for conducting his last rites.

Witnesses said at the crematorium, victim wife remained adamant on having a last glimpse of his dead husband face. This could be possible only after she had paid some money to the crematorium staff.

Finally when the body was unwrapped, she cried with anger and shock as the body handed over to them was that of someone else!

Within no time, the family fled the crematorium leaving the body there and created scenes at the PMCH for playing with their emotion.

During inquiry, it was found that woman’s husband was alive and responding well to the treatment.

