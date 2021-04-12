The Bihar Post

Bihar health official sacked for ‘declaring dead’ COVID-19 patient recovering at the hospital

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
health official sacked, Covid patient, PMCH, wrong death certificate, Patna, Bihar REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
76

PATNA—The state administration in Bihar has sacked a senior health official after a patient still alive and recovering at the hospital was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

The state-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) superintendent Dr IS Thakur said they have dismissed health manager Anjali Kumari from service for gross negligence on her part and handing over the body to the family of another victim without proper verification.

- Sponsored -

“It was a serious matter showing gross negligence on the part of the health manager. She has been dismissed from the job,” the PMCH superintendent told the media on Monday.

ALSO READ: Russian doctors complete open heart surgery as hospital goes up in flames

Chunnu Kumar, 40, a resident of Barh locality in Patna district, was admitted to the PMCH on Friday after he suffered brain haemorrhage. Soon he was shifted to Covid ward as he tested positive for coronavirus.

He was recovering slowly but suddenly on Sunday, he was declared dead by the hospital which also hurriedly handed over his body to the family with the death certificate.

You May Like this also

Bihar seeks 3 million doses of Covid…

Bihar Post Desk

Muslim religious leaders unhappy over…

Bihar Post Desk

The victim family alleged they were not allowed to see the victim and his sealed body was straightway sent to the crematorium for conducting his last rites.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Poor Bihar rickshaw-puller fakes death to arrange food for starving family

Witnesses said at the crematorium, victim wife remained adamant on having a last glimpse of his dead husband face. This could be possible only after she had paid some money to the crematorium staff.

Finally when the body was unwrapped, she cried with anger and shock as the body handed over to them was that of someone else!

Within no time, the family fled the crematorium leaving the body there and created scenes at the PMCH for playing with their emotion.

During inquiry, it was found that woman’s husband was alive and responding well to the treatment.

ALSO READ: Kids administered hand sanitizer instead of polio drops, 12 land on hospital beds

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6140 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Hearing on Lalu’s bail petition…

Bihar Post Desk

‘Lockdown-like’ restrictions…

Bihar Post Desk

Jharkhand: Starvation victim family gets…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,863

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More