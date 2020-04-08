Bihar health minister’s home district reports maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases

PATNA—The total coronavirus positive cases in Bihar has jumped to 38, according to a report of the state health department.

Bihar health secretary Sanjay Kumar told governor Fagu Chauhan on Wednesday that till date “38 persons have been found infected with coronavirus or Covid-19 while one person has died”.

According to the health secretary, of the total 38 persons found infected with coronavirus, 15 have recovered. They included six from Munger, five from Patna and four from Siwan.

Kumar also informed the governor that at presently corona virus test facility was available at three medical institutes in Patna and one at Darbhanga—Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

According to the health secretary, at present a total of 8,185 beds are available in the isolation wards at district, sub-divisional, medical colleges and private hospitals.

Apart from them, Nalanada Medical College and Hospital (Patna), Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (Bhagalpur) and Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital (Gaya) have been developed as dedicated COVID hospitals, the health secretary said.

What is more interesting, the maximum cases of corona virus have been reported from Siwan which is the home district of health minister Mangal Pandey.

Of the total number of corona virus cases in Bihar, 10 have been reported from Siwan, followed by 7 in Munger, five each in Patna and Gaya, 3 each in Begusarai and Gopalganj, 2 in Nalanda, and one each in Lakhisarai, Saran and Bhagalpur.

The remaining 28 districts have reported no corona virus cases.