Bihar health dept seeks police help to trace 45 ‘missing’ UK returnees

PATNA—The state health department in Bihar has sought helps from the police to trace out the missing returnees from United Kingdom where a new strain of coronavirus was found.

“Our officials found it difficult to trace some passengers who had moved from the address provided to us, prompting us to seek police help to locate them so that we can collect their swab samples for real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), a confirmatory test for Covid-19. We are writing to Patna’s SSP about it,” Patna’s civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari Singh was quoted as telling Hindustan Times on Sunday.

According to a report of the health department, 45 out of total 226 passengers who returned from the UK remain trace-less despite their intensive efforts to locate them.

As per the report, a total of 226 passengers have returned to Bihar from UK since November 21, out of which 181 have been traced but 45 still remain missing.

COVID-19 has claimed 1405 lives in Bihar while also infecting more than 2.53 lakh people so far.