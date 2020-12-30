The Bihar Post

Bihar health dept searching for 96 UK returnees as 21 test positive for new strain of coronavirus in India

BiharHEALTHWORLD
By Bihar Post Desk
covid-19, coronavirus, new virus strain, UK returnees, UK virus, SARS-COV-2 virus,Patna, Bihar, Bihar news Image courtesy: Unsplash
47

PATNA—The Bihar health department is looking for 96 persons who returned to Patna in the last one month from United Kingdom which has reported a new highly contagious strain of COVID-19.

A health department official has told the local media that they were searching for these UK returnees on the basis of information provided by the Airport Authority.

You May Like this also

Nitish Kumar passes on JD-U’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Mounting Pressures: BJP asks…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“We are trying to collect their swab samples and sending them to laboratories for test. We will start contact tracing if anyone is found having symptoms of new virus strain,” Patna civil surgeon Dr Vibha Kumari Singh told a Hindi daily on Wednesday.

According to her, all the returnees had been told to stay indoors under home quarantine until their test report come out.

The health department has acted after 21 UK returnees testing positive for new UK variant genome of SARS-COV-2 virus.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5964 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Patna boy gets Rs2 crore scholarship to…

Bihar Post Desk

Get makke ki roti, saag online for…

Bihar Post Desk

Companies propose 10% hike in power…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,480

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More