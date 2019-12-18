Bihar heads for two shutdowns over CAA, NRC for next three days

PATNA: An air of uncertainty and apprehension has gripped Bihar as the state heads for two shutdowns at close intervals in the next three days over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Bihar will face the first “Bandh” (shutdown) on Thursday (December 19), call for which has been given by the Left parties. However, all the major opposition parties have lent support to their agitation.

In order of the make the bandh a grand success, the Left parties have resorted to publicity drive, are taking out marches, holding street corner meetings and taking out torch light processions to get support of the masses.

“There is very strong anger among the masses over these two issues and our agitation is going to be a huge success,” CPI-ML’s office secretary Kumar Pervej told the Bihar Post on Thursday.

Close on the heels of the Left, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which is the main opposition party in the state has given the Bihar bandh call on December 21 over the same issue.

“We will fight against the ‘unconstitutional laws’ till our last breadth,” declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He has appealed to all secular parties and secular-minded people to join the protest.

Alarmed at the two bandhs at quick successions, the local administration has asked the police to be on alert and issued instructions to all SPs to take all precautionary measures to maintain law and order situation across the state.

The authorities are alarmed at the way two recent protests held in the state capital turned violent with the protesters setting vehicles ablaze and pelting stones on the police. The bandh calls have also caused panic among the general masses.