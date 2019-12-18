The Bihar Post

Bihar heads for two shutdowns over CAA, NRC for next three days

BiharIndia
By TBP Desk
20

PATNA: An air of uncertainty and apprehension has gripped Bihar as the state heads for two shutdowns at close intervals in the next three days over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Bihar will face the first “Bandh” (shutdown) on Thursday (December 19), call for which has been given by the Left parties. However, all the major opposition parties have lent support to their agitation.

- Sponsored -

In order of the make the bandh a grand success, the Left parties have resorted to publicity drive, are taking out marches, holding street corner meetings and taking out torch light processions to get support of the masses.

“There is very strong anger among the masses over these two issues and our agitation is going to be a huge success,” CPI-ML’s office secretary Kumar Pervej told the Bihar Post on Thursday.

You May Like this also

Masses apprehensive as Citizenship bill…

TBP Desk

Lalu family drama turns dirtier as party…

TBP Desk

Close on the heels of the Left, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which is the main opposition party in the state has given the Bihar bandh call on December 21 over the same issue.

“We will fight against the ‘unconstitutional laws’ till our last breadth,” declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. He has appealed to all secular parties and secular-minded people to join the protest.

Alarmed at the two bandhs at quick successions, the local administration has asked the police to be on alert and issued instructions to all SPs to take all precautionary measures to maintain law and order situation across the state.

The authorities are alarmed at the way two recent protests held in the state capital turned violent with the protesters setting vehicles ablaze and pelting stones on the police. The bandh calls have also caused panic among the general masses.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5177 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

‘Rabri Devi pushed me out of…

TBP Desk

After supporting #CAB, JD-U vows not to…

TBP Desk

Nitish not in favour of linking CAB with…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,549

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More