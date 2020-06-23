Groom dies from suspected Covid-19 a day after ‘suhag raat’

PATNA—A groom in Bihar died the very next day after “suhag raat” (wedding night) reportedly due to Corona infection, sending panic waves in the areas.

Reports said the groom had come from Gurgaon by a private vehicle and headed straight to Piplawan village in Patna’s Naubatpur block for wedding on June 15.

The groom fell sick during the wedding itself but somehow wedding rituals were performed after which he returned to his home at Deehpali village in Paliganj block. Subsequently, a wedding feast was organized for the guests at his village.

The very next day after the wedding night, however, groom’s condition turned serious after which he was admitted to the local hospital.

As his condition didn’t improve, he was rushed to Patna but he died just while reaching the gate the gate of the AIIMS, Patna. Subsequently, his body was brought back home and cremated without conducting any test.

In the meanwhile, someone reported the matter to the local authorities who collected samples of 125 villagers who had joined his feast.

During the test, 15 villagers were tested positive for Covid-15. This incident has caused panic in the areas.

The authorities are now planning to collect sample of more villagers who had attended youth’s wedding ceremony.