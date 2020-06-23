The Bihar Post

Groom dies from suspected Covid-19 a day after ‘suhag raat’

BiharHEALTHIndia
By TBP Desk
covid-19, corona, wedding night, suhag raat, bihar, bihar news REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
46

PATNA—A groom in Bihar died the very next day after “suhag raat” (wedding night) reportedly due to Corona infection, sending panic waves in the areas.

Reports said the groom had come from Gurgaon by a private vehicle and headed straight to Piplawan village in Patna’s Naubatpur block for wedding on June 15.

- Sponsored -

The groom fell sick during the wedding itself but somehow wedding rituals were performed after which he returned to his home at Deehpali village in Paliganj block. Subsequently, a wedding feast was organized for the guests at his village.

The very next day after the wedding night, however, groom’s condition turned serious after which he was admitted to the local hospital.

You May Like this also

Bhojpuri stars Khesari, Akshra meet…

TBP Desk

Groom dies of snakebite moments after he…

TBP Desk

As his condition didn’t improve, he was rushed to Patna but he died just while reaching the gate the gate of the AIIMS, Patna. Subsequently, his body was brought back home and cremated without conducting any test.

In the meanwhile, someone reported the matter to the local authorities who collected samples of 125 villagers who had joined his feast.

During the test, 15 villagers were tested positive for Covid-15. This incident has caused panic in the areas.

The authorities are now planning to collect sample of more villagers who had attended youth’s wedding ceremony.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5559 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Susahnt Singh Rajput suicide: Bihar…

TBP Desk

Mourning families of martyred soldiers…

TBP Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Fans…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,681

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More