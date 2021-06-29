The Bihar Post

Bihar groom carries bride on shoulders to cross flooded river after wedding

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
groom, bride, Kishanganj, Bihar, wedding, river Courtesy: Facebook
34

PATNA—A video showing a Bihar groom lifting his bride on his shoulder to carry her across a river is getting more “likes” on social media.

Shiv Kumar, a resident of Kishnaganj district in Bihar, was returning home with his newly-wed bride after marriage when he found the Kainkai river in spate.

- Sponsored -

The couple along with other wedding guests rode a boat to cross the river and reach home safely but after covering some distance, the boat got stuck due to shallow water in the river.

You May Like this also

Army on alert as two more drones sighted…

Bihar Post Desk

Treta era scene replayed: Groom breaks…

Bihar Post Desk

Left with no option, the groom lifted the bride on his shoulder and waded through the water in his wedding dress.

In the meanwhile, someone made a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

“I had no option but to carry my wife on shoulder since water was everywhere and there was no alternate route to reach my home,” groom said.

“This is the most memorable moment of my life…The incident will always remain etched in my memory,” he added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6283 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

COVID-19: Third wave unlikely to be as…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19: Delta Plus variant cases…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar nurse injects youth with empty…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,910

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More