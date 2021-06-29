Bihar groom carries bride on shoulders to cross flooded river after wedding

PATNA—A video showing a Bihar groom lifting his bride on his shoulder to carry her across a river is getting more “likes” on social media.

Shiv Kumar, a resident of Kishnaganj district in Bihar, was returning home with his newly-wed bride after marriage when he found the Kainkai river in spate.

The couple along with other wedding guests rode a boat to cross the river and reach home safely but after covering some distance, the boat got stuck due to shallow water in the river.

Left with no option, the groom lifted the bride on his shoulder and waded through the water in his wedding dress.

In the meanwhile, someone made a video of the incident which went viral on social media.

“I had no option but to carry my wife on shoulder since water was everywhere and there was no alternate route to reach my home,” groom said.

“This is the most memorable moment of my life…The incident will always remain etched in my memory,” he added.