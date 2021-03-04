The Bihar Post

Bihar govt working on plan to give lands to landless poor among upper castes

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
Image Courtesy: Twitter
PATNA—The NDA government in Bihar headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar is working on a plan to allot lands to the landless people among the upper castes to build homes.

“We are working on a plan to grant lands to the landless persons among the upper castes. If the government decides then this could become a reality,” Revenue and land Reforms minister Ram Surat Rai told the Bihar assembly on Wednesday.

Currently, the government grants lands to the persons from the Extremely Dalit Class, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and the landless people who figure in Anexure one and two of the Backward Castes, the minister informed the House.

Bihar is also the first state which formed the Savarn Ayog (commission for the upper castes) to draw up plans for the betterment of the forward castes.

A senior serving IPS officer Arvind Pandey has in the meanwhile demanded for formation of “Savarn Kalyan Mantralaya” or an exclusive ministry for the welfare of “economically backward people” among upper castes.

Pandey happens to be the Director General of Police-cum-Civil Defence Commissioner of Bihar.

