The Bihar Post

Bihar govt to industrialists: ‘Invest in State, will provide you huge workforce’

BiharBusinessIndia
By TBP Desk
investment, Bihar, labourers, workforce, Sushil Kumar Modi, change in labour laws, Bihar, Bihar News, Bihar Post
25

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has appealed to the industrialists to invest in the state while promising to make them available huge workforce.

Speaking to a section of media, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the government was holding talks with industry heads to persuade them open their units in Bihar so as to take full advantage of labourers available in plenty.

- Sponsored -

He said the industries facing labour crisis due to lockdown have the golden opportunity to start new units in Bihar.

The Bihar government has also brought changes in the existing labour laws through which the duty hours of the labourers has been extended to 12 hours from the existing eight hours.

“This has been done to attract capital investments and boost industrial activities which remained badly affected due to lockdown,” Bihar labour resources department minister Vijay Kuamr Chaudhary said.

You May Like this also

Barauni NTPC sets new record in matter…

TBP Desk

Goat, dog give company to Indian…

TBP Desk

He added that the labourers performing duty for more than eight hours would be adequately compensated.

Top industrialists have showed little or no interests in Bihar in the past 15 years despite all efforts by the ruling Nitish Kumar government.

The state government is currently engaged in conducting skill mapping of the returning labourers to provide them employment in accordance with their skill.

The skill mapping of some 88,293 labourers now kept at the government-run quarantine centres has found that quite many of them are skilled, semi-skilled and even unskilled.

According to the data prepared by the authorities, quite many are technicians, data entry operators, banking sector, e-commerce sector and textile sector workers, IT sector staffs, financial advisors and delivery boys. However, majority are related to construction sector.

As per the report, 32,335 have been identified as unskilled labourers, around 11,000 construction workers, 3,963 masons while others were working as floor tiles workers, centering workers, electricians, fabrication staffs, factory staffs, food processing sector workers, handcraft and carpet workers, tailors and plumbers.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5480 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Every Bihar party goes all out to…

TBP Desk

Case filed against BJP MP for his…

TBP Desk

Bihar govt wants further extension of…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,652

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More