The Bihar Post

Bihar govt to hire 12 choppers to shoot human chain programme for environment conservation

BiharEnvironmentIndia
By TBP Desk
15

PATNA: The state government in Bihar has planned to hire 12 helicopters to shoot the human chain to be formed on January 19 in support for environment conservation.

According to media reports, the state government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar will be engaging a total of 15 choppers for shooting the the human chain from the sky with the help of expert photographers.

- Sponsored -

Of the 15 choppers, 12 will be hired while the rest three are already available on the duty of the state government.

Reports said the government planned for hiring choppers for photography as the previous attempts to shoot such initiatives with the help of drones didn’t yield good results.

You May Like this also

Bullock cart collides with speeding…

TBP Desk

#CAA: Bihar CM avoids media queries…

TBP Desk

It was also reported that the government has decided to hire expert photographers and videographers for the shooting works.

The state government is organizing human chain programme to make people aware about the importance of Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali (importance of water and greenery in life). The state-wide human chain will be more than 16,200-km-long this time.

This is for the third time in the past three years that the government is organizing human chain programme.

The first human chain which was 11,292-km-long was formed in 2017 against alcoholism while the second human chain was against dowry and child marriages formed in 2018. It was 14,000-km-long.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5247 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Challenge PM to go to protesting…

TBP Desk

Women declare husbands…

TBP Desk

Bihar official issues school closure…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,574

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More