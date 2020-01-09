Bihar govt, teachers in direct confrontation over human chain programme, cases filed in court

PATNA: The fate of state-sponsored human chain programme for conserving environment hangs in balance as the teachers have filed a petition in the court, seeking to spare teachers and schoolchildren from joining the programme.

The much-publicised human chain programme is to be organized on January 19.

- Sponsored -

“Forcing the children and the teachers to join the human chain is inhumane and violation of their fundamental rights,” a teacher’s leader Ranjit Pandit said in his petition filed to the Patna high court on Thursday.

He claimed the Patna high court in its earlier order had said the school children couldn’t be compelled to join the human chain. “So asking the students to join the human is contempt of the court,” he told the media today.

Another petition was filed by the Anand Kaushal in the court. In the petition, it was mentioned that the state government has cancelled the weekly holiday on January 19 and told the teachers to attend human chain programme.

The state government is organizing human chain programme to make people aware about the importance of Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali (importance of water and greenery in life). The state-wide human chain will be 16,200-km-long this time.

This is for the third time in the past three years that the government is organizing human chain programme.

The first human chain which was 11,292-km-long was formed in 2017 against alcoholism while the second human chain was against dowry and child marriages formed in 2018. It was 14,000-km-long.