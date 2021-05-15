The Bihar Post

Bihar govt says ready to purchase Covid vaccines from open market

PATNA—Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has said the state government is trying to buy vaccines from the open market to push up the rate of vaccination.

“The Bihar government has accorded top priority to the vaccination programme and is working hard to procure maximum vaccines from different sources to get all the people vaccinated at the earliest,” the health minster told The Times of India on Saturday.

He said the success of vaccination programme would depend on the availability of vaccines.

A couple of days back former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had suggested the Bihar government to consider issuing global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines so that maximum people could be vaccinated without any delay.

He also advised the state government to set up  separate wards and ICUs for the children at the hospitals amid apprehension that the COVID-19’s third wave could severely impact the children.

