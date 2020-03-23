The Bihar Post

Bihar govt orders to diagnose again 16,477 passengers who returned from Corona-affected countries

BiharHEALTHIndia
By TBP Desk
corona cases, corona in Bihar, Corona death, Bihar, Bihar News Image courtesy: Wikipedia
36

PATNA—The Bihar government in a major initiative has decided to diagnose again 16,477 passengers who returned to the different parts of the state from the countries affected with the deadly corona.

According to a report, the State Surveillance Unit (SSU) has handed the list of 16,447 passengers with their names, addresses and cell phone numbers to the districts to complete the task in view of the rising corona infection.

- Sponsored -

Reports said the SSU has asked the district surveillance units to engage the local mukhiyas and chowkidars in getting these passengers examined for their heath once again.

“May be several of them people skipped the screening at the airports or come in contact with the persons infected with corona. So they need to be diagnosed again,” says the SSU.

You May Like this also

Bihar villagers angry over hanging of…

TBP Desk

Million dollar question: Will Grand…

TBP Desk

According to reports, of these persons returning to their homes, majority of them are from Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Motihari, Betia, Gopalganj and Siwan.

Bihar has reported one death from the deadly Corona virus while three others have been diagnosed infected with the virus.

Apart from these, 537 passengers who have returned from corona affected countries after January 15, 2020 have been identified by State Surveillance system and kept under home quarantine, according to a latest report of the health department issued on March 23, 2020.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5391 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar lawyer files case against Chinese…

TBP Desk

‘Hospital staffs behaving as if we…

TBP Desk

Samajwadi Party decides not to contest…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,703

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More