The Bihar Post

Bihar govt launches efforts to promote picturesque Kharagpur lake

BiharEnvironmentGood News
By Bihar Post Desk
kharagpur lake, Munger, Bihar, Bihar tourism dept Image: Facebook
4

PATNA—Looking at the tourist potentials of a popular lake in Bihar’s Munger district, the state tourism department has sanctioned a project to create basic amenities like canteen, viewing deck, ghat and toilets. A total of Rs6.84 crores will be spent on creating those facilities.

Kharagpur lake was originally constructed in 1876 by Darbhanga Raj. Later it was taken over by Irrigation department, Government of Bihar in 1954 for maintenance and operation.

- Sponsored -

This lake is located 3 km from Haweli Kharagpur on the river Mani over a gorge. The Kharagpur hill range is littered with tiny hills.

You May Like this also

Syrupy ‘Rosogola’ brings…

Bihar Post Desk

Open snub to BJP as Nitish Kumar…

Bihar Post Desk

The collective water from these streams form a pond under an over hanging rock in that river. That is called Bhimkund. The spring water from the different hills feed the river and forms a large reservoir called Kharagpur lake.

Waterfall from the Panchkumari hill and a few hot springs known as Lakshmikund converge into the lake.

The total area of lake is around 5000 acres and has a catchment of 64 sq. miles. This lake has been hotspot for local tourist coming from Haweli Kharagpur as well as several other parts of district of Munger.

Footfall is in lacs during various festive seasons like New Year celebration. Tiny hills and ranges help in creating ambient sunset at this lake. It is so famous that whole area has converted into sunset viewpoints.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6722 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Girl falls in love with hospital staff…

Bihar Post Desk

Indian loco pilot leaves train on track…

Bihar Post Desk

Nitish Kumar’s JD-U welcomes…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,554

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More