Bihar govt free to hold caste census on its own, BJP tells Nitish

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
Courtesy: Unsplash
PATNA—Bihar’s deputy chief minister and BJP leader Renu Devi has said the state government is free to conduct census on its own like Karnataka.

Renu Devi told the media on Saturday that the Centre has taken a policy decision about not to hold caste census, and hence it won’t accept any proposal in this regard.

“But, the Bihar state government is free to hold caste census on its own on the lines of Karnataka,” the BJP leader told the media.

The Karnataka government had conducted social-economic and education survey in 2015 which mentioned about the population percentage of different castes in that state.

Devi’s remarks come shortly after the chief minister Nitish Kumar wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, seeking appointment for a meeting over caste census.

Even 11 days after the receipt of the letter by the PMO, the chief minister is still to get appointment for meeting. The CM comes from the JD-U.

