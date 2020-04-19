Bihar govt flays ‘bring back home’ demand of students stuck in Kota, grants permission to BJP legislator to bring his child

PATNA—BJP legislator Anil Singh has denied he violated the lockdown law by bringing back his daughter home from Kota in Rajasthan.

“I am first a father, than a legislator,” Anil Singh who represents Hisua seat (Nawada district) in the Bihar assembly told the media on Sunday.

- Sponsored -

“I visited Kota after obtaining formal permission from the administration. I have not violated the lockdown not there is the issue of special privilege involved in it,” the BJP MLA said in a formal statement issued to the media today.

The clarification came on a day when the Opposition leaders mounted heavy attacks on the BJP MLA for getting a vehicle pass “secretly” issued from the government and then bringing his daughter back from Kota when chief minister Nitish Kumar had strongly rejected any such demand saying it would be a “total mockery” of lockdown.

In sharp contrast to chief minister’s observation in the media, BJP legislator was issued special vehicle pass from the Nawada district administration on April 15.

The letter issued from the seal and signature of the sub-divisional officer, Nawada Sadar clearly mentioned that the pass was issued to “bring son” of the MLA stuck in Kota.

The state government came under severe criticisms as the chief minister himself had opposed the demand by the parents of the students stuck in Kota to bring them back. The chief minister had earlier also opposed by the demand by the migrants Bihari stuck in various states to bring them back homes.

“It will be a mockery of the lockdown if every state starts bringing back their people stuck in other part of the country,” Nitish had told the media on Saturday. He though added that his government was extending all helps to the people stranded outside.

The Bihar Opposition leaders slammed the chief minister for treating differently different sets of people.

बिहार CM यूपी CM को कह रहे थे कि उन्हें कोटा में फँसे छात्रों को वापस लाने के लिए बसों को अनुमति नहीं देनी चाहिए थी। दूसरी तरफ़ अपने MLA को गोपनीय तरीक़े से उनके बेटे को वापस लाने की अनुमति दे रहे थे।बिहार में ऐसे अनेकों VIP और अधिकारियों को पास निर्गत किए गए। फँसे बेचारा ग़रीब.. pic.twitter.com/mCNHZpRRVM — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 19, 2020

“Nitish Kumar was telling the UP CM should not have been granted permission to bring students stuck in Kota home but his own government granted permission to his MLA to bring his son back,” ridiculed RJD leader and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashiw Yadav.

Election strategist and former JDU leader Prashant Kumar also took potshot at the chief minister for adopting double standard in issuing passes.

“Nitishji, ab aapki maryada kya kehti hai (Now what does your conscience say, Nitish Kumarji)?’ asked Kishor.