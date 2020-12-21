Bihar govt ends diesel subsidy to farmers, says power has reached every village

PATNA—Amid continuing farmers’ protests in the country, the Bihar government has ended subsidy on diesels to the farmers in the state.

Bihar agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh told the media that since power has reached every village, there was no need to continue with this scheme.

“Power has reached every village in Bihar and also, it is cheaper than diesel. Hence there is no need for continuing with the diesel subsidy scheme,” the minster told the local media on Monday.

The government had been giving subsidy on diesel to local framers to irrigate the agricultural lands. Last year, more than six lakh framers had benefited from this scheme, reports said.