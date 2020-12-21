The Bihar Post

Bihar govt ends diesel subsidy to farmers, says power has reached every village

India
By Bihar Post Desk
diesel subsidy, bihar, bihar farmer, power, Amarendra Pratap Singh, bihar news
Representational image
Image courtesy: Pexel
41

PATNA—Amid continuing farmers’ protests in the country, the Bihar government has ended subsidy on diesels to the farmers in the state.

Bihar agriculture minister Amarendra Pratap Singh told the media that since power has reached every village, there was no need to continue with this scheme.

You May Like this also

Homeless boy found sleeping with dog on…

Bihar Post Desk

Villagers carve 4 km-long road through…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“Power has reached every village in Bihar and also, it is cheaper than diesel. Hence there is no need for continuing with the diesel subsidy scheme,” the minster told the local media on Monday.

The government had been giving subsidy on diesel to local framers to irrigate the agricultural lands. Last year, more than six lakh framers had benefited from this scheme, reports said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5945 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

15 percent Bihar population still…

Bihar Post Desk

Farmers guarding crops murdered in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Villagers amused as mother, daughter get…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,136

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More