Bihar govt asks lovers to gift plants, not roses on Valentine’s Day

PATNA: Authorities in Bihar have suggested lovers to gift plants, instead of roses on Valentine’s Day which falls on February 14.

The novel idea nicknamed “a plant of love” has been launched by the Department of Environment and Forest, Bihar.

- Sponsored -

Officials say the plants will keep their love immortal and will also contribute to conserving environment whereas rose buds which the lovers normally gift wilt soon and are of no use after some time.

“They (lovers) should gift something like plants which live long and not the flowers which wilt soon,” department’s secretary Deepak Kumar Singh told the media on Thursday.

According to him, the plants in their garden will not only keep their love ‘memorable’ but will also significantly contribute to conserving environment.

Under part of this initiative, the authorities have opened four stalls in Patna to supply plants to the lovers. 250 plants have already been sold from these counters.