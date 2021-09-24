Bihar govt announces to reopen all Primary schools from Nov 15

PATNA—The Bihar government on Friday announced to reopen all schools, both Anganawadi and primary, from November 15 citing positive results from Covid restrictions enforced in the state.

“Corona pandemic restrictions have yielded positive results. After reviewing the situation today, it has been decided to open all Anganwadi centers and schools for small children by November 15, 2021,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Friday.

कोरोना महामारी संबंधी प्रतिबंधों के सकारात्मक परिणाम आए हैं। आज स्थिति की समीक्षा कर 15 नवंबर, 2021 तक सभी आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र एवं छोटे बच्चों के विद्यालय को खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 24, 2021

The announcement comes in the backdrop of fast-decreasing Covid-19 cases in the state with active cases hovering around 50 and new virus cases remaining in the double digit for a long time.

In August, the Bihar government had eased more Covid restrictions while allowing opening of schools, colleges, malls etc.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres too were reopened.