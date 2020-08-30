The Bihar Post

Bihar govt announces to give Rs5,000 to each plasma donor within 24 hours, seeks their lists from hospitals

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
blood plasma, plasma, plasma donors, Covid-19, Corona, plasma money, Bihar, Bihar News Poeple donating blood plasma at AIIMS, Patna
35

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has announced to quickly provide an incentive money of Rs5,000 to each blood plasma donors.

A health department official said the incentive money would be credited to the bank accounts of the donors within 24 hours.

- Sponsored -

The health department has asked the various hospitals across the state, such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Mahavir Cancer Institute, all in Patna and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur to send the list of the plasma donors with their full bank details.

You May Like this also

Top Bihar police official with…

Bihar Post Desk

89 percent Covid-19 infection cases from…

Bihar Post Desk

The health department has also made it clear that a person can donate one’s blood plasma only once and that too after they fulfill the medical standards. It is, however, not clear how many people have donates blood plasma so far.

As per reports, convalescent plasma is very useful for treating severe cases of Cobid-19 and several patients have recovered from this therapy.

Health experts say the persons who recover have antibody and their plasma is very useful in treating the patients whose condition is critical.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5749 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Family erupts in joy as Bihar man…

Bihar Post Desk

Woman constable raped by policeman in…

Bihar Post Desk

Two Left parties become part of Grand…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,738

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More