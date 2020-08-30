Bihar govt announces to give Rs5,000 to each plasma donor within 24 hours, seeks their lists from hospitals

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has announced to quickly provide an incentive money of Rs5,000 to each blood plasma donors.

A health department official said the incentive money would be credited to the bank accounts of the donors within 24 hours.

The health department has asked the various hospitals across the state, such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Mahavir Cancer Institute, all in Patna and Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH), Bhagalpur to send the list of the plasma donors with their full bank details.

The health department has also made it clear that a person can donate one’s blood plasma only once and that too after they fulfill the medical standards. It is, however, not clear how many people have donates blood plasma so far.

As per reports, convalescent plasma is very useful for treating severe cases of Cobid-19 and several patients have recovered from this therapy.

Health experts say the persons who recover have antibody and their plasma is very useful in treating the patients whose condition is critical.