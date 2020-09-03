The Bihar Post

Bihar govt announces to credit money to workers’ bank account as they slowly migrate outside for jobs

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The state government in Bihar has announced to credit Rs3,000 to the bank accounts of each construction worker registered with the Labour Resources Department.

Labour resources minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the amount was being credited to their bank accounts as health allowance.

Some 19 lakh (1.9 million) construction workers are registered with the government. This is said to be the government’s serious attempt to hold them back.

The government says the money will help the poor during the Corona crisis leaving many jobless. The move appears significant in view of upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Covide-19 has left millions of migrant workers jobless. According to state government’s estimate, more than three million migrant workers returned to Bihar after lockdown.

The state government later announced to provide jobs to the returning workers in the state itself but these labourers are slowly migrating out of the state as they face severe job crisis, pushing their families on the verge of starvation.

The current situation is such several companies are sending train and flights tickets to the workers while many have come with air-conditioned buses to carry the workers back as the farm works and industries remain badly affected due to severe labour crisis.

A couple of days back, a mushroom farmer form Delhi sent air tickets to 20 labourers to get them back to work. All these workers belong to Samastipur district.

Singh had also sent these workers home by flight when the train and bus services remained suspended due to Corona-induced lockdown.

