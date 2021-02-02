The Bihar Post

Bihar govt announces Rs50,000 for graduate girls to boost education among female community

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
Image courtesy: Unsplash.com
PATNA—The state government in Bihar on Tuesday announced to give attractive cash rewards to girls who have passed intermediate and graduation examinations.

The government took this decision at a meeting of the state cabinet held under the chairmanship of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

According to the decision, the government will provide Rs50,000 to the girls who clear graduation examination while Rs25,000 will be given to the successful Class 12 girl students who are unmarried.

At presently, the government has been giving Rs25,000 to the graduate girls and Rs10,000 to intermediate girls.

Officials said the cash money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The move is aimed at boosting education among the female community.

The government believes the attractive hike in encouragement money to educated girls will significantly help in bringing down the fertility rate in the state. The fertility rate of Bihar currently is 3.2.

