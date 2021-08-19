Bihar govt announces cash incentives to encourage girls qualify civil services exams

PATNA—In another significant move aimed at boosting women’s empowerment, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has announced to pay attractive incentive money to the girl students who clear the preliminary tests (PT) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The government took this decision at meeting of the state Cabinet held last evening.

Under this announcement, the girl candidates clearing the UPSC preliminary tests will be given RsOne lakh while those clearing the BPSC preliminary tests will be given Rs50,000 to prepare for main examinations and subsequent interviews. The move is set to further encourage the girl students to turn towards study and shape up their career.

A prominent social scientist S Narayan said the move would encourage more girls to prepare for competitive examinations. “This is a praiseworthy step which will slowly end gender discrimination and bring significant changes in the social sector in days to come,” said Prof Narayan. According to him, of late the students from Bihar have performed exceptionally well in the civil services examinations.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, of late, has been focussing more attention on imparting proper education to the women class saying it is directly linked to the fertility rate. The more the number of women gets educated, the more will come down the fertility rate in the state, he said.

“Surveys have found that if the wife is a matriculate, the fertility rate remained at two percent but when she is intermediate pass-out, the fertility rate came down to 1.6 in Bihar,” the chief minister said in his Independence day address this year.

He added that the fertility rate in Bihar has come down to 3 (three) percent from what it used to be 4.3 percent in 2005 and 4 (four) percent in 2013. He said the female education has direct connection with the fertility rate.

The state government has already announced to reserve 33 percent seats for girl students in Medical and Engineering colleges running across the state in a bid to encourage girls towards higher and technical education.

The government said its prime objective is to ensure the girls from the state don’t have to go to other States to pursue medical and engineering courses.

As per the report, currently there are around 30 per cent girls in medical colleges but their representation in engineering colleges is as little as about 15 per cent. The government now wants to encourage the girls towards technical education also.

Of late, the Bihar government has initiated a variety of measures to give due representation to women in various sectors, from job to politics. Earlier this year, the government ordered for reserving top 35 per cent posts in government departments for women.

The state government has also granted 50 per cent reservation to women each in local bodies’ polls and appointment in teaching jobs, in addition to 35 per cent reservation in police jobs.