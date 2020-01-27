Bihar girl who returned from China admitted to PMCH with suspected #coronavirus

PATNA: A 29-year-old girl student from Bihar who only recently returned from China has been admitted to a government hospital with symptoms similar to the coronavirus which has killed 80 people in China so far.

Ekta Kumari, a resident of Saran district, has been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and is under the full observation of doctors.

“We are on alert and her blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for test. We are prepared for such suspected case of coronavirus,” PMCH superintendent Vimal Karak told the media on Monday.

Media reports said the girl student had left China amid deadly coronavirus striking the country and reached Kolkata by flight past week.

Subsequently, she took a train to reach her home town Chapra in Bihar’s Saran district. However, she fell sick midway after which she was admitted to a local hospital which referred her to PMCH in Patna for better treatment.

The development has caused panic in the areas with the health department keeping a close watch on the situation. Authorities said the victim has been kept in the isolation ward.