The Bihar Post

Bihar girl who appeared at NEET test dies after allegedly contracting Coronavirus

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
NEET, Covid19, Corona, Muzaffarpur girl, student death, Bihar, Bihar News, Akhilesh Yadav REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
88

PATNA—A 19-year-old student who appeared at National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical course earlier this month has died from Covid-19, media reports said today.

The victim, a resident of Muzaffarpur district, had come to Patna give her test on September 13.

- Sponsored -

According to media reports, she contacted Covid-19 while appearing at the medical test.

She was admitted to a hospital on September 17 after which her condition deteriorated. Finally, she was shifted to the SKMCH where she died.

You May Like this also

Bihar Villagers construct bridge by…

Bihar Post Desk

Newly-wed woman ends life after husband…

Bihar Post Desk

The health department is now trying to trace the travel history of the victim.

Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has expressed shock over death of the girl student, blaming it on BJP government’s “stubbornness”.

The examinations were amid strong protests from the students, parents and activists who sought for postponement of the tests but their demand went unnoticed.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5809 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar assembly polls: Angry Chirag in no…

Bihar Post Desk

15 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Bihar Post Desk

Dalit villager kills wife, self over…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,756

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More