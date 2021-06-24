The Bihar Post

Bihar girl tied to tree, beaten to death for repeatedly eloping with boyfriends

BiharCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
beaten to death, tied to tree, flogged, love affairs, elopements, Bihar news,
Representational image
46

PATNA—A girl in Bihar beat her younger sister to death since the latter would often run away from home with boyfriends.

Police said the victim Shalini Kumari, 18, a resident of Begusarai district, had the tendency of running away from home with boyfriends which irked the family members too much.

- Sponsored -

On Wednesday, Preeti Kumari, 22, suggested her younger sister to mend her ways and advised her against doing so when she remained hell-bent on leaving her home once again.

You May Like this also

Modi cabinet expansion: Will Nitish…

Bihar Post Desk

Newly-wed Indian couple try to end lives…

Bihar Post Desk

This led to verbal duels between the two after which the elder girl tied her younger sister to a tree and assaulted her badly. She also allegedly threw chilly powders into her eyes. The critically injured girl finally succumbed to injuries.

“We have arrested the accused girl. she has confessed to her crime,” local police station in-charge Deepak Kumar told the media on Thursday.

A similar incident had been reported from Bhagalpur district last year when two teenaged girls were flogged for falling in love and eloping with their boyfriends.

Reports said both the girls were having love affairs with two youths from a neighbouring village for some time. They suddenly fled from home without informing their family members and returned home two days later.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6266 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Straying hungry Royal Bengal Tiger…

Bihar Post Desk

Crematorium staff withdraws cash from…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar woman gets two doses of different…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,470

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More