Bihar girl tied to tree, beaten to death for repeatedly eloping with boyfriends

PATNA—A girl in Bihar beat her younger sister to death since the latter would often run away from home with boyfriends.

Police said the victim Shalini Kumari, 18, a resident of Begusarai district, had the tendency of running away from home with boyfriends which irked the family members too much.

- Sponsored -

On Wednesday, Preeti Kumari, 22, suggested her younger sister to mend her ways and advised her against doing so when she remained hell-bent on leaving her home once again.

This led to verbal duels between the two after which the elder girl tied her younger sister to a tree and assaulted her badly. She also allegedly threw chilly powders into her eyes. The critically injured girl finally succumbed to injuries.

“We have arrested the accused girl. she has confessed to her crime,” local police station in-charge Deepak Kumar told the media on Thursday.

A similar incident had been reported from Bhagalpur district last year when two teenaged girls were flogged for falling in love and eloping with their boyfriends.

Reports said both the girls were having love affairs with two youths from a neighbouring village for some time. They suddenly fled from home without informing their family members and returned home two days later.