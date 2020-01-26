The Bihar Post

Bihar girl sold to UP man for Rs2 lakh by poor father, rescued

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
Boyfriend flees with bride after wedding in Jharkhand, also assaults groom Representational image
10

PATNA: Police in Bihar have rescued a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly sold to a Uttar Pradesh (UP) villager for marriage. The groom side had given promised to give Rs2 lakh to the girl family in lieu of marriage.

Acting on an information that some persons from UP had reached a village in Kaimur district and were taking away a teenaged girl for marriage, a team of police rushed to the spot and rescued the girl.

You May Like this also

Diplomat Pavan Varma who quit IFS to…

TBP Desk

Man shoots wife dead after she refuses…

TBP Desk

- Sponsored -

The police also arrested three persons in this connection but the main accused, the 40-year-old groom managed to flee with his family members. They all were staying at a hotel in Mohania town, where the girl was shown to them and the deal was finalised.

Police said the girl’s family is too poor to even arrange for food. So, when the girl’s father was promised Rs 2 lakh in lieu of marriage, he happily agreed. The man has five daughters. Of them, only one has been married.

“The girl’s parents told the police that they had been promised to be paid Rs 2 lakh in lieu of wedding of his daughter,” Kaimur district superintendent of police Dilnawaj Ahmad told the media on Sunday. He said the police have arrested three persons in this connection.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5265 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Little bird known to be tiger’s…

TBP Desk

No fear of law? AIDS victim gang-raped…

TBP Desk

Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,583

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More