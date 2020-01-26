Bihar girl sold to UP man for Rs2 lakh by poor father, rescued

PATNA: Police in Bihar have rescued a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly sold to a Uttar Pradesh (UP) villager for marriage. The groom side had given promised to give Rs2 lakh to the girl family in lieu of marriage.

Acting on an information that some persons from UP had reached a village in Kaimur district and were taking away a teenaged girl for marriage, a team of police rushed to the spot and rescued the girl.

The police also arrested three persons in this connection but the main accused, the 40-year-old groom managed to flee with his family members. They all were staying at a hotel in Mohania town, where the girl was shown to them and the deal was finalised.

Police said the girl’s family is too poor to even arrange for food. So, when the girl’s father was promised Rs 2 lakh in lieu of marriage, he happily agreed. The man has five daughters. Of them, only one has been married.

“The girl’s parents told the police that they had been promised to be paid Rs 2 lakh in lieu of wedding of his daughter,” Kaimur district superintendent of police Dilnawaj Ahmad told the media on Sunday. He said the police have arrested three persons in this connection.