Bihar Girl set on fire after she damages vegetable plant of her neighbour

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A 12-year-old girl was set on fire just because she had damaged a vegetable plant from her neighbour’s vegetable garden.

The girl, a resident of Shivrauna village in Begusarai district, was playing outside her home on Friday evening when she unintentionally damaged a vegetable plant planted in nearby field belonging to Sikandar Yadav.

Instantly, Yadav caught hold of the girl, assaulted her badly and then set her on fire, leaving her badly injured, the local media reported on Saturday.

The girl with severe burn injuries has been admitted to a local hospital.

Local deputy superintendent of police Nishit Priya told the media that the police had registered a case and further investigation was on.

