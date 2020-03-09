Bihar girl challenges Nitish from London, declares herself as CM candidate for 2020 state polls

PATNA—A Bihar girl studying in London has created waves in the state political circles by announcing to challenge chief minister Nitish Kumar in the coming assembly elections.

The girl identified s Pushpam Priya Choudhary, daughter of former JD-U lawmaker Vinod Choudhary issued two-full page advertisements in all prominent newspapers on Sunday to announce she is the CM candidate from just-formed party known as Plurals.

The advertisement said “Plurals have arrived” and urged the masses to join the “most progressive political party” to change the fate of Bihar.

“I pledge to make Bihar India’s most developed state by 2025 and bring its growth rate at par with any European nation by 2030,” claimed Plurals president Pushpam Priya.

She claims to have done MA in Development Studies from Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, UK and Master of Public Administration from London School of Economics and Political Science, UK.

“I want to change Bihar because it deserves a better future. My party is not only a political movement but an exercise to free India from all ills…and this exercise has already started,” she declared.

“You may call it my dare-devilry but it has already begun,” she summed up.

Bihar needs pace, Bihar needs wings, Bihar needs change. Because Bihar deserves better and better is possible. Reject bullshit politics, join Plurals to make Bihar run and fly in 2020. #PluralsHasArrived #ProgressiveBihar2020 pic.twitter.com/GiQU00oiJv — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) March 8, 2020

She urged the masses to join her party to see the change. “Bihar needs pace, Bihar needs wings, Bihar needs change. Because Bihar deserves better and better is possible. Reject bullish politics, join Plurals to make Bihar run and fly in 2020. #PluralsHasArrived #ProgressiveBihar2020,” she tweeted.

Her father instantly disassociated himself from her daughter’s statement as it appeared to be challenging the chief minister.

“It’s is her decision to declare herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate and she is educated enough to decide for herself,” Choudhary told the media on Monday.

