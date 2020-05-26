The Bihar Post

crime and Corona go together: Schoolgirl burnt alive for protesting eve-teasing in Bihar

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Corona fear is no guarantee to contain crime in Bihar.

A schoolgirl was burnt alive by some four youths for protesting eve-teasing in an incident exposing the prevailing law and order situation in the state. The horrible incident took place at Mahendrapur village under Hathidah police station in Patna district early Monday morning.

Reports quoting family members and police said Rupali Kumari, 14, was asleep in her house when the accused persons sneaked inside and set her on fire after dousing her with highly inflammable liquid.

When her mother rushed for help after hearing her cries, the accused also bathed her with kerosene oil and set her on fire though she received minor bur injuries. The victim family has registered a case against four youths.

According to victim’s mother Archna Devi, the accused persons had often been eve-teasing her daughter when she left for school and she strongly protested this act.

“We have registered the case against four persons and further investigation is on. None involved in the crime will be spared,” local additional SP Ambrish Rahul told the media on Tuesday.

