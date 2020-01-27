Bihar girl angry after being declared infected with suspected #coronavirus

PATNA: A Bihar girl who only last week returned from China has expressed strong annoyance after being declared infected with suspected coronavirus.

“Nothing has happened to me. I was released by the airport authorities. My body temperature is around 98 F and I don’t have cough. Is this the arrangements in Bihar?” Ekta Kumari who was suspected to have coronavirus told news agency ANI in Patna on Monday.

The girl student who is doing research in a China university has been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), one of the premier government medical colleges in Patna, and is under the full observation of doctors.

Reports said the girl had fallen sick midway through her journey to Chapra town in Bihar’s Saran district and was admitted to a local hospital which referred her to the PMCH suspecting her to be suffering from coronavirus.

The health department in the meanwhile has sounded alert in Bihar and is keeping a close watch on the tourists coming from China and its neighbouring countries.

“The government is planning to introduce thermal screening at the state airports,” Bihar health secretary Sanjay Kumar has told the media.

A large of tourists from China and south-east Asian countries reach Bihar every year to visit places associated with Buddha. Bodh Gaya, Patna, Vaishali, Rajgir and Nalanda fall in the Buddhist Circuit.