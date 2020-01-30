The Bihar Post

Bihar girl admitted to hospital over suspected corona virus symptoms tested negative

BiharHEALTHIndia
By TBP Desk
18

PATNA: In a huge relief to Bihar, the medical student who was admitted to a government hospital with symptoms similar to deadly Corona virus on her return from China has been tested negative.

Health officials said the blood samples of the girl sent for test at National Institute of Virology in Pune has been tested negative. The girl had been admitted to the hospital on January 27.

- Sponsored -

“The girl has been tested negative for Corona virus,” health secretary Sanjay Kumar was quoted as telling a news channel on Thursday. He added that the authorities had been put on alert along the areas bordering Nepal after some corona virus cases were found in the Himalyan kingdom.

You May Like this also

PK hits out at Nitish Kumar, calls him…

TBP Desk

Nitish vs PK: Bihar politics turns very…

TBP Desk

“Extra vigil is being maintained along the border near Raxual and Jogbani,” authorities said.

The 29-year-old girl student Ekta Kumari, a resident of Saran district, was admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and was kept under the full observation of doctors in the isolation ward after she was initially found showing symptoms similar to the deadly corona virus which has killed over 100 people in China so far.

Media reports said the girl student had left China amid deadly corona virus striking the country and reached Kolkata by flight past week.

Subsequently, she took a train to reach her home town Chapra in Bihar’s Saran district. However, she fell sick midway after which she was admitted to a local hospital which referred her to PMCH in Patna for better treatment.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5277 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

Bihar girl who returned from China…

TBP Desk

Dozens of TV sets purchased for starting…

TBP Desk

Bihar girl sold to UP man for Rs2 lakh…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,583

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More