Gangsters serving jail terms saving lives at the time of Corona disaster

PATNA—Hands that once snatched many precious lives are now busy saving the life of the people at this time of Corona disaster!

Sounds weird but dozens of dreaded gangsters convicted by the court in various criminal cases as serious as murder, kidnapping and extortion have put their all energy in stitching personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for the health workers and police officials carrying out their duty at this critical time.

- Sponsored -

All these gangsters are caged in the north Bihar’s Motihari central jail and have volunteered to prepare the PPE kits which are very much in demand.

The name which deserves special mention here is that of murder convict Mohammad Akbar, 50, who has impressed the jail officials with his rare devotion in readying PPE kits in a short time. Akbar was handed out life sentence in a murder case four years back.

“He (Akbar) is an excellent tailor. He learnt the art of stitching from a fellow prisoner in jail and is using most of his time in jail stitching the PPE kits. He has impressed us all with his devotion,” the local jail superintendent Bidu Kumar told the local media.

Another prisoner Mohammad Isha, served a 10-year rigorous imprisonment, too has been doing the same along with many prisoners. Jail officials said the prisoners have already supplied the first lot of 40 PPE kits—each costing Rs500—to the local police personnel.

Now, they are readying another 40 PPE kits to be handed over to the police officials deployed in the police stations along the Indo-Nepal border.

The prisoners have already prepared 5,000 face masks made of comfortable Khadi clothes and as many hand gloves. Jail officials said the prisoners are preparing around 1,000 face masks per day. Currently, a total of 2,195 prisoners are lodged in the Motihari central jail. Of them, 800 are engaged in preparing the face masks.

The prisoners indeed deserve kudos for their wonderful efforts to protect people from Coronavirus given the way the Covid-19 cases in Bihar are surging very fast. The Covid-19 cases crossed the 6,000-mark on Friday.

According to a latest report of the health department issued on Saturday, the deadly virus has infected 6,183 people so far and also claimed 35 lives so far. Health officials said the cases registered 10 fold hike in the past 40 days especially after the migrants started returning homes by Shramik Special trains from May 01.