Bihar gang-rape victim who was jailed for ‘misconduct’ grated bail

PATNA—An alleged gang-rape victim whose jailing had created nationwide furore was on Friday granted bail by the court.

The bail was granted by the Araria district court in Bihar which had earlier ordered her to be jailed for her “misconduct”.

“The bail has been granted to the victim but her two caregiver friends have been denied,” Jan Jagaran Shakti Sangathan secretary Ashish Ranjan Jha said.

The development comes after 376 advocates from across India, such as Prashant Bhushan, Indira Jaisingh and Vrinda Grover had written a letter to the chief justice of the Patna High Court, drawing his attention towards this matter.

According to the victim, she had accompanied an acquaintance to learn how to drive a motorcycle earlier this month when she was overpowered by four youths who took turns to rape her.

Subsequently, she registered a case with the police after which she was asked to record her statement in the court.

After recording her statement, however, she remained adamant on allowing her two caregivers to first go through the statement before she puts her signature.

As she was denied permission, she allegedly lost cool and created a commotion after which the judicial magistrate ordered her along with her caregivers to be jailed.