Punishment & reward: Bihar to charge Rs50 as fine for not wearing mask but will also gift two face masks!

PATNA—People in Bihar are confused whether it is a punishment or reward!

As such, the state government in Bihar has made wearing of face masks mandatory for every citizen in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a bid to enforce this order, the state government even announced to charge Rs50 as fine from those who are caught walking on the streets without using face masks.

Very curiously, the government, at the same time, has announced to also gift two face marks to every violator after collecting Rs50 as fine.

“The idea behind giving two face masks in lieu of fine is to alert the masses about the deadly Coronavirus,” information and public relations department secretary Anupam Kumar told the media on Saturday.

Covid-19 has claimed 88 lives and infected 11,457 people across the state so far, according to a latest report of the health department issued on July 4.

