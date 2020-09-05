Bihar farmer travels 500 km on bike to get his son appear for JEE exam

PATNA—A poor farmer from Bihar travelled more than 500 km on his bike to get his son reach an exam centre in Jharkhand and appear at JEE (Main) test.

Khublal Pandit drove his rickety bike with his son as pillion constantly to carry him from Bettiah town in Bihar to Hazaribagh town in Jharkhand as there were no transport services available between the two cities due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

“I decided to carry my son on bike since there was no public transport between Bihar and Jharkhand while the private taxi charged too much,” Khublal told the media on Saturday.

According to him, he left his home town on August 31 and after negotiating unknown streets and roads reached Hazaribagh on September 2.

Thousands of students have been finding it hard to reach the exam centres with the train and bus service still remaining suspended on most of the routes.