The Bihar Post

Bihar farmer travels 500 km on bike to get his son appear for JEE exam

BiharGood NewsIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
JEE exam, Bihar, bike travel, Jharkhand, IIT exam, Bihar, Bihar News
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
Image courtesy:pexels.com
28

PATNA—A poor farmer from Bihar travelled more than 500 km on his bike to get his son reach an exam centre in Jharkhand and appear at JEE (Main) test.

Khublal Pandit drove his rickety bike with his son as pillion constantly to carry him from Bettiah town in Bihar to Hazaribagh town in Jharkhand as there were no transport services available between the two cities due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

You May Like this also

BJP capable of forming govt on its own…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt announces to credit money to…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“I decided to carry my son on bike since there was no public transport between Bihar and Jharkhand while the private taxi charged too much,” Khublal told the media on Saturday.

According to him, he left his home town on August 31 and after negotiating unknown streets and roads reached Hazaribagh on September 2.

Thousands of students have been finding it hard to reach the exam centres with the train and bus service still remaining suspended on most of the routes.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5772 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Teenager fights with mighty crocodile to…

Bihar Post Desk

Maoists call up family to take away body…

Bihar Post Desk

LJP considering about fielding…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,742

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More