Bihar electricity board staff dismissed from service for riding horse to collect outstanding power dues

PATNA—As people battle severe inflation as a result of surging fuel prices, a poor electricity department employee has been fired from service in Bihar for riding a horse to collect power bills in the countryside. The only fault of the employee was that he had preferred horse ride to bike ride to cut daily expenditure which had been making a big hole in his pocket at this critical time.

The action was taken against Abhijit Tiwari, an electricity department employee in Sheohar district, shortly after a video of the employee riding a horse to discharge official duty went viral in social media a couple of days back.

In the video, the poor employee was seen visiting the houses of the villagers in the country while riding his horse and handing money receipts to them after collecting outstanding energy dues from them.

The senior officials, however, took a serious note of his act and instantly ordered a probe, believing it as an attempt to defame the government. Shortly after that he was dismissed from service.

“The man has been fired from service based on the reports of the officials. He had been riding a horse to collect power bills as part of a conspiracy,” executive engineer Shrawan Kumar Thakur told the media today. He claimed the dismissed employee had taken a horse ride “at the instance of some people”.

However, the dismissed employee cites another story behind opting for horse ride. He said he had been finding it hard to travel by motorbike since the fuel prices increased alarmingly in recent past and he was unable to save money being given to him as salary. The ill-fated employee worked as a contractual staff.

“As compared to around Rs200 which usually got spent on purchasing petrol to run my bike every day to visit the countryside, it cost only around Rs60-Rs70 on taking a horse ride. So, I opted for horse ride for my official duty,” explained Tiwari who is very shocked to lose his job at this time. He had promised to go back to bike travel when the budget permitted him so but before he could do that he was removed from job.

The rapidly increasing prices of petrol and other petroleum products in recent weeks have become a matter of serious concern for the common men who find it hard to manage their daily budget. According to a report, the price of petrol has crossed Rs115 in all 38 districts of Bihar with the border town of Araria reporting the maximum price of Rs117. In another 11 districts, their price stands at Rs116.