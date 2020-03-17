The Bihar Post

Bihar declares Corona an ‘Epidemic Disease’ as deadly virus poses severe threats to life

By TBP Desk
PATNA: The state government in Bihar today declared deadly Corona virus as “Epidemic Disease” and also enforced “The Bihar Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulation 2020”.

The new law empowers the government to conduct mass screening of the suspects and initiate punitive actions against those who refuse to cooperate the government in tackling the deadly virus classified as pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Although no confirmed case of Corona virus has been reported from Bihar, a total of 311 passengers who returned from corona-affected countries have been identified by the State Surveillance System and placed under home quarantine.

According to a latest report of the health department, more than 2 lakh people have been screened at the 49 transit points along the Indo-Nepal border.

Authorities have also sealed the Indo-Nepal border and banned entry of foreigners to Bihar.

