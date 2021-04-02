The Bihar Post

Bihar dairy institute head dismissed for harassing female staffs

PATNA—The state government in Bihar has fired the dean of a dairy technology institute after he was found to be making frequent calls to the female staffs during odd hours, local media reported on Friday.

According to reports, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology (SGIDT), Patna, dean Dr BS Beniwal was dismissed by Bihar Animal Sciences University vice-chancellor Dr Rameshwar Singh after charges were proved to be true during the course of investigation.

The dean had come under fire after a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Sunil Kumar Singh raised the issue on the floor of the Bihar assembly last month.

The legislator had alleged how the dean had been calling up female teachers and professors during late hours, especially during and after midnight and harassing them in various ways.

Based on the allegation, a investigation was ordered into the matter by Bihar’s animal husbandry minister Mukesh Sahani after which the official was shown the door.

