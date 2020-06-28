The Bihar Post

Bihar criminals say they commit crimes as they get good food in jail

BiharCrimeOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
crime, crime for food, jail for food, Kaimur, BIhar, Bihar News, Bihar Post REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
36

PATNA—Police in Bihar have busted a gang of criminals who have been purposely committing crimes to go to jail to have good food.

The gang of thieves was busted in Kaimur district of Bihar on Sunday.

You May Like this also

Family announces to covert actor Sushant…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid19 effect: हम बस इतना चाहते हैं की…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

“We commit crime to go to jail since we get good foods like chicken, fish and also delicious vegetarian foods there,” one of the thieves told Kaimur superintendent of police Dilnawaj Ahmed.

According to them, they don’t get food at home due to poverty but in jail, they get variety of foods every day.

The police arrested a total of seven thieves who were involved in theft of cash and valuables worth Rs500,000 recently.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5579 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Fans name Patna locality Chowk after…

Bihar Post Desk

School fits loudspeakers atop trees,…

Bihar Post Desk

Locusts swarm attack Bihar’s…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,286

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More