Bihar criminals say they commit crimes as they get good food in jail

PATNA—Police in Bihar have busted a gang of criminals who have been purposely committing crimes to go to jail to have good food.

The gang of thieves was busted in Kaimur district of Bihar on Sunday.

“We commit crime to go to jail since we get good foods like chicken, fish and also delicious vegetarian foods there,” one of the thieves told Kaimur superintendent of police Dilnawaj Ahmed.

According to them, they don’t get food at home due to poverty but in jail, they get variety of foods every day.

The police arrested a total of seven thieves who were involved in theft of cash and valuables worth Rs500,000 recently.