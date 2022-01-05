Bihar: Covid strikes Nitish Kumar cabinet, his office staffs

PATNA—At least five ministers in the ruling NDA government in Bihar have come in the grip of COVID-19 as the surging virus infections become a matter of concern.

The minister tested positive for coronavirus include Tara Kishore Prasad, Renu Devi, both deputy chief minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, education minister, Sunil Kumar, excise minister and building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary.

They were found testing positive after they underwent Covid test ahead of the meeting of the scheduled meeting of the chief ministCovid, coronavirus, Nitish Kumar, Bihar, CM House er Nitish Kumar cabinet on Wednesday.

In another worry for the state administration, 21 staff members of the Chief Minister Office too have tested positive for the virus.

Keeping in view of severe infections, the chief minister has postponed all his appointments and programmes including Janata Darbar and Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (Social reform campaign) for an indefinite period, media reports have said.

Bihar registered its highest single day spike in six months on Wednesday when 1659 people tested positive causing the active caseload to shoot past the 3000 mark, PTI reported today.

The number of fresh cases is nearly twice as much as a day ago and the active caseload, which stands at 3,881, has grown by more than 50 per cent since the previous day, the agency said quoting a health official.