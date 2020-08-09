Covid-19 patient dies while being shifted to other hospital as oxygen cylinder runs out

PATNA—A man in Bihar died while being shifted from Madhepura to Patna as the oxygen cylinder attached to the patient ran out midway.

Reports quoting local media said Baldeo Lal Dev, 85, a resident of Araria district, had been admitted to a government medical college and hospital in Madhepura district on August 2 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

- Sponsored -

As his condition didn’t improve, he was referred to a hospital in Patna for better treatment on Saturday. Subsequently, the patient was being carried to Patna on a life support provided by the medical college.

“The oxygen cylinder ran out barely after the ambulance had covered 22 kilometers, and my grandfather died,” victim’s grandson Ayush Deo told the media on Sunday.

Soon after the patient died, ambulance driver fled the scene. Reports said the victim’s grandson made repeated calls to senior officials for help but none responded.

Covid-19 has claimed 429 lives and infected around 80,000 persons so far in Bihar till August 09, 2020.