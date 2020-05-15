Bihar: Covid-19 cases cross 1000 mark in two months, officials blame the surge on migrants

PATNA—The Covid-19 cases finally crossed 1,000-mark in Bihar on Friday some 54 days after the first case was reported from the state on March 22.

A health department report issued today said the Covid-19 cases have climbed to 1,010 with 40 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Of them, 438 patients have recovered and returned to their homes whereas 565 are under treatment at various hospitals.

The steep rise in cases in the past one fortnight has been blamed on the influx of migrant labourers returning to the state from various parts of the country.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases which stood at 516 on May 03 has now been doubled after the labourers started reaching the state by trains. Some seven labourers have returned to the state since the Shramik Special trains were started.

Of the total number of people tested positive for Coronavirus, the number of migrant labouers was 352 till May 14.

Of them, a maximum of 78 labourers who came from Delhi have been found infected with Covid-19, followed by 71 from Gujarat, 57 from Maharashtra, 20 from West Bengal and 13 from Haryana.