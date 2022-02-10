The Bihar Post

Bihar court tells liquor smuggler to deposit money in PM CARES Fund to get bail

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
liquor bail, bihar court, PM CARES Fund, total prohibition, Total liquor ban, Bihar, Nitish Kumar, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
0

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has granted bail to liquor smuggler on the condition that he deposits Rs15,000 in the PM CARES fund, according to reports in the local media.

A report in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran said Suraj Kumar, a resident of Nalanda district, was arrested by the police in Sheikhpura district in December with illegal liquor stock. He was sent to jail later.

- Sponsored -

On Tuesday, the accused filed a petition in the court to seek his bail.  During hearing, the additional district judge Rajiv Kumar granted bail to the accused with the condition to deposit Rs15,000 in the PM CARES Fund, the paper reported quoted special public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar.

You May Like this also

Chhedi wants BJP chief minister in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Channi wins the first round, declared…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar has imposed total prohibition under which consumption, sale and manufacture of alcohol remains totally banned across the state. The drinking too has been made a punishable offence.

The total liquor ban law was enforced in April 2016 when chief minister Nitish Kumar headed the three-party Grand Alliance government in the state.

The Grand Alliance comprised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad, Janata Dal United (JD-U) of Nitish Kumar and the Congress party.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6628 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

BJP opens door for party rebels who cut…

Bihar Post Desk

No proposal to grant special status to…

Bihar Post Desk

Grade 12 examinees write papers in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,023

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More