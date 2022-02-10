Bihar court tells liquor smuggler to deposit money in PM CARES Fund to get bail

PATNA—A local court in Bihar has granted bail to liquor smuggler on the condition that he deposits Rs15,000 in the PM CARES fund, according to reports in the local media.

A report in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran said Suraj Kumar, a resident of Nalanda district, was arrested by the police in Sheikhpura district in December with illegal liquor stock. He was sent to jail later.

On Tuesday, the accused filed a petition in the court to seek his bail. During hearing, the additional district judge Rajiv Kumar granted bail to the accused with the condition to deposit Rs15,000 in the PM CARES Fund, the paper reported quoted special public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar.

Bihar has imposed total prohibition under which consumption, sale and manufacture of alcohol remains totally banned across the state. The drinking too has been made a punishable offence.

The total liquor ban law was enforced in April 2016 when chief minister Nitish Kumar headed the three-party Grand Alliance government in the state.

The Grand Alliance comprised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad, Janata Dal United (JD-U) of Nitish Kumar and the Congress party.