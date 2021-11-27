Bihar court completes rape trial in a single day, sets record

PATNA—A court in Bihar has created a record by completing a rape case trial and also handing out punishment t the accused in a single day.

Biharsharif court in Nalanda set the record on Saturday by hearing, convicting and sentencing the accused in a single working day.

With this, Bihar has become the first state in the country to punish the accused by completing all the proceedings in a day. Earlier this record was held by Madhya Pradesh which concluded the trial in three working days.

According to the police, the accused had lured a four-year-old girl on the pretext of offering toffees and sexually abused her.

After an alarm raised by the victim’s relatives, the local villagers caught the accused and handed over to the police. The incident took place last month.