All for small piece of land: Man, wife burnt alive while asleep in their home in Bihar

PATNA—A man and his wife were burnt alive allegedly by his own brother over a small piece of land in Bihar.

The spine-chilling incident took place in Supaul district on Tuesday night but came to the knowledge of police only today.

- Sponsored -

Victim’s children alleged their parents were sleeping in their hut built over the disputed land on Tuesday night when it was set afire by their uncle. Police said their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

“Our uncle had been demanding share in the land and frequently threatening to kill my parents. It was due to their threats that we had not been staying with our parents,” one of victims’ daughters Rani told the police.

The police have arrested the accused persons identified as ram Lakhan Mukhiy and his wife.

“We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case,” local deputy superintendent of police Vidya Sagar told the media on Wednesday.

In 2015, four members of a family were burnt to death over a petty incident of land dispute in Bihar’s Katihar district.

The victims were sleeping in their house when unidentified criminals locked the main gate of the house from outside and set it on fire.

Even most horrible incident took place in Vaishali district in January 2006 when six members of a poor family were burnt alive in their home after they had refused to withdraw a police complaint about the theft of a buffalo.

The family was sleeping in their home when the marauders bolted the door from outside and set it on fire, leaving the victims charred to death.