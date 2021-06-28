Bihar councilor launches lucky draws after villagers show no interest in vaccination drive

PATNA—A councillor in Bihar has launched a unique campaign to give a boost to the vaccination drive which fails to pick up despite all efforts by the state government.

Under part of the initiative, the councillor has been distributing home appliances and other valuable items to the villagers who get the vaccine shots. The campaign has been launched in Katihar district.

- Sponsored -

Manzoor Khan who is a councilor from ward no 45 launched “Tika Lagao, Inaam Pao” (get prizes for vaccination) campaign in his areas after watching the local villagers reluctant towards vaccinations following various rumours.

The winners of the lucky draw are announced at the end of the day during which the people are given TV, fan, cycle and other valuable items.

Khan said he was prompted to launch this scheme as his area was faltering in vaccination due to various rumours and lack of general awareness.

He said the initiative was a result of different people coming together besides his own personal contribution.

“This is a unique initiative attracting villagers for vaccination,” said a local resident Murli Yadav.

A little over 15 percent people have got vaccination in Bihar so far. Various rumours, apart from the shortage of vaccines have affected the vaccination drive which began in mid-January.