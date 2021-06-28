The Bihar Post

Bihar councilor launches lucky draws after villagers show no interest in vaccination drive

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
LuckyDraw, Katihar, Vaccination, VaccinationDrive, VaccinationRumours, Bihar, BiharNews, BiharPost
Representational Image
44

PATNA—A councillor in Bihar has launched a unique campaign to give a boost to the vaccination drive which fails to pick up despite all efforts by the state government.

Under part of the initiative, the councillor has been distributing home appliances and other valuable items to the villagers who get the vaccine shots. The campaign has been launched in Katihar district.

- Sponsored -

Manzoor Khan who is a councilor from ward no 45 launched “Tika Lagao, Inaam Pao” (get prizes for vaccination) campaign in his areas after watching the local villagers reluctant towards vaccinations following various rumours.

The winners of the lucky draw are announced at the end of the day during which the people are given TV, fan, cycle and other valuable items.

You May Like this also

Free haircuts to car servicing: How…

Bihar Post Desk

Rains turn Patna into a ‘floating…

Bihar Post Desk

Khan said he was prompted to launch this scheme as his area was faltering in vaccination due to various rumours and lack of general awareness.

He said the initiative was a result of different people coming together besides his own personal contribution.

“This is a unique initiative attracting villagers for vaccination,” said a local resident Murli Yadav.

A little over 15 percent people have got vaccination in Bihar so far. Various rumours, apart from the shortage of vaccines have affected the vaccination drive which began in mid-January.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6281 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar nurse injects youth with empty…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19: Fake vaccination camps dupe…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar assembly: No entry for…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,902

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More