Bihar council polls: NDA emerges the main gainer, RJD pushes JD-U behind

PATNA—The ruling NDA emerged as the main gainer in the Bihar Legislative Council polls to 24 seats in a closely-contested fight which drops significant political message.

The NDA comprising the BJP, JD-U and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) emerged victorious on 13 seats against six won by the RJD, four by Independents and one by the Congress.

- Sponsored -

The seat which went to BJP’s kitty include Katihar, Gopalgnaj, Purnia, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Samastipur and Darbhanga. The JD-U won Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Sitamarhi and Bhagalpur.

Similarly, the RJD was declared victorious from Patna, Munger, Gaya, west Champaran, Siwan and Saharsa while independents won from Nawada, Saran, Motihari and Madhubani. The Congress which went it alone won Begusarai seat.

Although the NDA emerged as the main gainer but it faced poll setbacks in three key seats- Patna which is the seat of power, Munger which is considered stronghold of JD-U president Lalan Singh and Siwan NDA has been winning since 2009.

Among the NDA allies, BJP contested on 12 seats and JD-U on 11 seats while RLJP on one seat. From the Opposition side, the RJD fielded candidates on 23 seats while its ally CPI on one. The Congress fielded its candidates on 15 seats.

The Bihar MLC polls 2022 were conducted through ballot papers. As many as 187 candidates were in the fray and the main voters were the MLAs, MPs, elected Panchayat members, ward councilors and district councilors.