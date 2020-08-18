The Bihar Post

Bihar Contractual teachers’ salary hiked to 20 percent ahead of assembly polls

Bihar
By Bihar Post Desk
42

PATNA—The Nitish Kumar government on Tuesday hiked the wages of contractual teachers and their EPF contributions by more than 20 percent.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet held under the chairmanship of chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

The government said the hike in their wages and EPF contributions would entail annual burden of Rs4,715 crores on the state exchequer. The decision will come into effect from April 2021.

The decision will benefit 3.5 lakh teachers and librarians appointed on contractual basis.

According o the government, their salary has been hiked to 60 percent since 2015.

The decision is being considered the significant political move of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.

