Bihar: Conflicts grow further as NDA partners try to dominate each other

PATNA—All is certainly not well with the ruling NDA government in Bihar with two main allies, the BJP and the JD-U, locked in bitter internal conflicts in a bid to dominate each other.

The fresh cause of trouble is BJP’s reported claim for more ministerial berths in the government for having more members than the JD-U in the state assembly, delaying the cabinet expansion.

The BJP has emerged as the Big Brother in the NDA after the just-held assembly elections in Bihar, winning more seats than its alliance partner, the JD-U, after a long time—BJP has won 74 seats against JD-U’s 43.

Although the party handed out the throne of the chief minister to Nitish Kumar in respecting its pre-poll commitment, it doesn’t want to play second fiddle to the chief minister anymore.

After grabbing the post of the assembly Speaker and appointing two deputy chief ministers in the government, the BJP now wants to have more ministers than the JD-U no matter the portfolios remained equal between the two partners. Informed sources said the BJP leadership is just not ready to compromise over the issue.

Currently, there are 14 ministers—seven from the BJP, five from the JD-U and one each from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)— in the government, and as per the rule, 22 more could be inducted but the continuing conflicts between the two parties have kept on delaying the cabinet expansion.

The prevailing situation is such that no Cabinet meeting has been held in the past three weeks since the new government took oath on 16 November. The last cabinet meeting was held on 17 November just to compete its formality.

Reports said Nitish had been dictating terms to the BJP for the past 15 years for his party being the single largest party in the NDA but now that the situation is just the reverse, the saffron is out to force the chief minster lose more ground slowly and steadily.

The BJP is also seeking more representation in the Legislative Council, further annoying the JD-U. Of the total 18 Council seats lying vacant, the BJP wants at least 10 seats.

Last week, the BJP in a sudden move had slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the prevailing law and order situation in the state and announced to apprise the DGP of the whole situation.

The move was widely described as a severe indictment of the chief minister who claims to have established “rule of law” in the state.

“While on way to Patna from Betia, I encountered a group of villagers blocking the road. They told me that incidents of theft have become an order of the day but when they informed the local Turkaulia police station in-charge, he threatened to arrest them,” state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said in his Facebook post.

In addition to that, the BJP has broken the long friendship between Nitish and Sushil Kumar Modi who served as his deputy in the past 15 years almost constantly.

This time, however, Modi was not inducted as Nitish’s deputy and instead nominated to Rajya Sabha on the seat which had fallen after the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

“We worked together and our wishes were known to everyone. But every party takes its own decisions and if they are taking him (Modi) from here to the centre then it’s a matter of happiness,” he said.

